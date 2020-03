Morreu o padre que cedeu o ventilador a um desconhecido

This was Don Giuseppe Berardelli.

Don Giuseppe was a priest who loved smiles and motorcycles. When he got infected, he let someone else use his respiratory unit. He died of #COVIDー19.

You may not believe in a god, but believe in this man's kindness and sacrifice. #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/JrstirBJOC

