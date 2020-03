Vídeo: Idosos devem estar dispostos a morrer para salvar a economia para os netos, diz governador do Texas

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick:

“What I'm living in fear of is what's happening to this country…‘Are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?' And if that's the exchange I'm all in" pic.twitter.com/2vIleMB1jP

— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) 24 de março de 2020