Vídeo: Dançarinos do caixão deixam mensagem sobre a covid-19

View this post on Instagram

🎥 From NANA OTAFRIJA to all the Doctors & Medical Workers 🏥 🥼 in the world 🌍 Thankyou 👏🏻 Tag👇🏻 all the Doctors out there with your country flag. #COVIDー19 #CoffinMeme #benjaminaidoo #nanaotafrija #CoffinDance #Doctors #stayathomeordancewithus