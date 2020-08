Vídeos do momento da impressionante explosão em Beirute

– A massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut happened just now. Local news reported that the blast was at Beirut’s port.- The International Tribunal verdict into the assassination of Rafic Hariri is supposed to happen this week. Hariri was a Lebanese business tycoon and a former prime minister of Lebanon who was assassinated in 2005 by a suicide truck bomb.- There are 34,000 OFWs living in the Middle Eastern country.Source: Beirut Today