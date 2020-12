Vídeo: Criança de 9 anos canta e toca sintetizador durante operação ao cérebro

A nine-year-old girl has undergone a major brain surgery. Soumya played a synthesiser even as the doctors operated upon her.

Read More 👉https://t.co/VyQHWsL9cR#Gwalior #Soumya #girlsplayspianowhilesurgery #Awakecraniotomy #MadhyaPradesh #EwokeTV pic.twitter.com/LElilJVYgd