Fabio Quartararo o mais rápido no Japão e Miguel Oliveira volta a cair

You don't have slow crashes at Turn 12, as @_moliveira88 demonstrates! 😲

Thankfully, the @Tech3Racing rider is back up on his feet! 💢#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/yV6WrRRjmG

— MotoGP™ 🇯🇵 (@MotoGP) 18 de outubro de 2019