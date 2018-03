Vídeo: Gémeas de cor diferente com mensagem forte contra o racismo

Photo @Hammond_Robin. I had the privilege of shooting the cover of this month’s special issue on Race. 11 year old twins Millie (right) and Marcia (left) are from Birmingham, United Kingdom. Their mother calls them her “rainbow twins.” “They’re my miracles” she says. Race is a made-up label used to define and separate us. In its special race issue, @NatGeo reports on the origins of scientific racism and how it has defined society as we know it. #IDefineMe. I’ll be sharing more images from the cover shoot and the feature I shot on genetics and race at @Hammond_Robin

